Beacon (BECN) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $10,586.17 and $236.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00479261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018606 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013211 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003986 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017072 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

