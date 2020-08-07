Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,765.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $23,765.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,410,313 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

