Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 83,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,147. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.