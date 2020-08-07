Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 476,600 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 96,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,115. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

