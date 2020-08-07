BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,377. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

