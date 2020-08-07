Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.45 Million

Analysts expect Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to post $50.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.35 million. Benefytt Technologies posted sales of $58.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full year sales of $317.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $326.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $345.75 million, with estimates ranging from $333.68 million to $352.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefytt Technologies.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Benefytt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

BFYT opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $441.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $31.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $24,554,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $21,559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,347,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.