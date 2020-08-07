Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €86.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €86.00 ($96.63) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.42 ($98.22).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €79.39 and a 200 day moving average of €77.74. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($133.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

