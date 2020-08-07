BetProtocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $496,521.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $496,521.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

