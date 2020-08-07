Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Beyond Meat worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.52.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $3,397,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,556 shares in the company, valued at $29,024,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $7,827,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,921 shares of company stock valued at $26,655,945. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $132.58 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,211.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.