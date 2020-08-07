BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Sells $73,602.54 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $73,602.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 471,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 513,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,146. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 162.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

