BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 162.21% and a negative net margin of 203.22%.

XAIR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 20,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,661. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. BeyondAirInc . has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.50.

XAIR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,184.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $233,235. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

