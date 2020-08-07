BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BGSF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 2,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,484. BG Staffing has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,332 shares in the company, valued at $779,322.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,089.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

