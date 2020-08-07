BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,513,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,179,722 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,997,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,965,875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.69. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

