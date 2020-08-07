BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Trading 2.8% Higher

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($22.89) and last traded at GBX 1,845 ($22.70), 7,099 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,795 ($22.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,821.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,708.55.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.