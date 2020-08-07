Binance Coin Price Up 5.7% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $318.27 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.

