Biogen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,019 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,325 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

BIIB traded up $26.34 on Friday, hitting $304.00. 105,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,582. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

