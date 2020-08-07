Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6.7%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $67.65, 1,094,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 911,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,696,037.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

