BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 24,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,622,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 5,173,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $3,052,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

