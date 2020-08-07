BiomX (PHGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of PHGE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,472. BiomX has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

