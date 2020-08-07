BioNTech (BNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 14,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,906. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.