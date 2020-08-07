BitBar Price Tops $2.39 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00020550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $111,953.13 and approximately $267.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,364.00 or 2.86929827 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 46,851 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

