BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $9,906.34 and $20.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00798847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

