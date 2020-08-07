Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,431.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

