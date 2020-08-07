Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $4.74 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00040806 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $685,807.57 and approximately $35,022.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004860 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000733 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 144,536 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

