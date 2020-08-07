BitcoiNote Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $27,086.86 and $21.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 137.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,795,017 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

