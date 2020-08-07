BitStash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (STASH)

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded 259.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, BitStash has traded 351.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitStash has a total market capitalization of $104,841.35 and $19.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitStash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.04982910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00050340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013223 BTC.

STASH is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official website is bitstash.co. BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco.

BitStash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStash using one of the exchanges listed above.

