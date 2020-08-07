BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Position Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. BJs Wholesale Club makes up approximately 2.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $32,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,296,000 after buying an additional 495,830 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.96. 1,020,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,202. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

