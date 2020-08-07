Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Black Knight worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

