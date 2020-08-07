Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 849,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,422 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Black Stone Minerals LP has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $15.60.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

