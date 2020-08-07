BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $588.19. 469,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.