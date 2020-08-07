BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $386.91

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.91 and traded as high as $426.00. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at $423.00, with a volume of 1,060,335 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 386.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 344.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

