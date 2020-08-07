Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.67. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1,706.77, a current ratio of 1,706.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,405.41%.

About Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

