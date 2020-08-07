BlockStamp Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $767.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000211 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,008,718 coins and its circulating supply is 26,465,752 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

