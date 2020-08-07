Blox Reaches Market Cap of $6.06 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Mercatox, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Blox has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Blox has a market cap of $6.06 million and $334,412.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blox

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, BigONE, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

