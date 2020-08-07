Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 458,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 132,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,477. The firm has a market cap of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

