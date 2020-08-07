BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BMLP) Shares Up 6.2%

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BMLP) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71, 283 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.