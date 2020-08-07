BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,396.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $685,776.41 and $10,396.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

