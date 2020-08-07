Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,764.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,751.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,668.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,621.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 51.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after buying an additional 120,885 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

