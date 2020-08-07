Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $659.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 75,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.