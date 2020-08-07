Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.95. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 160,408 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Intel Corp lifted its holdings in Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,060 shares during the quarter. Borqs Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Intel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intel Corp owned approximately 13.03% of Borqs Technologies worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.