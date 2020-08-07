BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.80.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

