BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

BPMP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 91,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

