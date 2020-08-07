Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Trading Up 28.9%

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA)’s share price was up 28.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 1,466,205 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 178,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and a PE ratio of -18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 11 exploration and development properties with 1,169 claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares.

