Bread (BRD) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $11.92 million and $910,302.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

