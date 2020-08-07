Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Trading Up 7.3%

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27, approximately 171,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 85,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDGE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,509 shares of company stock worth $114,692. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

