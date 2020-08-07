Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of BRID traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 2,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

