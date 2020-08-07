Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fung purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,564.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $108,949,005. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

