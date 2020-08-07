Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
NYSE EQNR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.
Equinor ASA Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
