Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $100,251,879. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

