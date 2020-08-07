Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,229 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 640.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,021,545 shares of company stock worth $251,858,450. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

